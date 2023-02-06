Pamela Anderson ‘Cooking With Love’ ‘Garden Of Eden’ Renewed Season 2 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson is cooking up her latest television project.

The actor is to host Pamela’s Cooking With Love (w/t) for Food Network Canada as her home renovation series Pamela’s Garden of Eden has been renewed for a second season at HGTV Canada.

It comes as Anderson continues her book tour to promote Love, Pamela, which was released last month alongside Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story.

The two Canadian series, which are produced by Fireworks Media Group for Corus Studios.

Food series Pamela’s Cooking With Love is an eight-part series set to air on Food Network Canada in 2024.

She will work with a variety of influential chefs to develop plant-based menus, gather diverse ingredients, and prepare meals for her friends and family including a casual afternoon cocktail party in the garden, an intimate dinner with family, or breakfast following a night around the campfire.

Pamela’s Garden of Eden launched last year and will return later this year on HGTV Canada. The series sees Anderson renovate her family’s legacy property on Vancouver Island. In the second season, she will resolve renovation issues on her grandmother’s six-acre property from season one and tackle a long list of new projects.

Simultaneously, Pamela travels back and forth to Los Angeles to help her son Brandon Lee renovate his newly purchased house.

Pamela’s Garden of Eden and Pamela’s Cooking With Love are produced by Fireworks Media Group with Jesse Fawcett, Brandon Thomas Lee, and Robert Hardy serving as executive producers for both projects. Pamela Anderson serves as executive producer for Cooking With Pamela.

“Creating elegant and inviting spaces that inspire a compassionate, calm and healthy environment has always been important to me and comes naturally,” said Anderson. “Corus Studios and I have set mutual goals with good intentions. It’s been a learning curve – and I am confident they will be a positive partner in helping bring my true vision to life.”

“Corus Studios is proud to collaborate with Pamela Anderson on these two series as we work together to share her passion for food and entertaining with both a Canadian and international audience,” added Lisa Godfrey, SVP, Original Content and Corus Studios. “Pamela’s Cooking With Love is the perfect companion series to Pamela’s Garden of Eden, and services our commitment to authentic story-telling and building a premium library of content for the global market.”

Anderson is represented by APA.