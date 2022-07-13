Pamela Adlon Pregnancy Comedy Movie Rounds Out Its Cast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Adlon’s untitled pregnancy comedy has rounded out its cast with John Carroll Lynch, Hasan Minhaj, Stephan James, Oliver Platt, the Lucas Brothers and Sandra Bernhard joining the already announced Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau.

Adlon, who directed many of the episodes of her Emmy-nominated FX series Better Things, is making her feature-film directorial debut with the FilmNation Entertainment and Range Media Partners pic, which is now in production in New York City.

Written by Glazer and Josh Rabinowitz, the plot follows the aggressively single Eden (Glazer), who after becoming pregnant from a one-night-stand leans on her married best friend and mother of two, Dawn (Buteau), to guide her through gestation and beyond.

Glazer is also producing via her Starrpix banner. Ashley Fox for FilmNation Entertainment, Susie Fox and Rabinowitz are also producers. FilmNation, Range and CAA Media Finance are handling U.S. sales, while FilmNation is repping international.

Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj) is repped by WME and Hansen, Jacobson. Carroll Lynch (Big Sky) is repped by Suskin/Karshan Management and Schreck Rose. James (If Beale Street Could Talk) is repped by CAA, Noble Caplan Abrams, Range and Jackoway Austen. Platt (Chicago Med) is repped by WME. The Lucas Brothers (Lady Dynamite) are repped by Fourth Wall Management, UTA and Hansen, Jacobson. Bernhard (Pose) is repped by Lawrence Kopeikin.