‘Pam & Tommy’ Director Gamestop Stock Pic ‘The Antisocial Network’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: After helping tell the crazy behind-the-scenes story of the leaked Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, director Craig Gillespie looks to have found another wild true story to adapt for the big screen. Sources tell The Hamden Journal Gillespie has signed on to direct MGM’s feature adaptation of New York Times best-selling author Ben Mezrich The Antisocial Network. The book tells one of the biggest news stories of 2021, about a ragtag group of amateur investors, gamers and Internet trolls who brought Wall Street to its knees. MGM landed the rights to Mezrich’s book proposal back in January, only a week after the true-life story began taking shape on Wall Street and quickly made it a priority at the studio by tapping Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo to adapt.

The project brings MGM’s Michael DeLuca back together with Mezrich, author of The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding of Facebook, a Tale of Sex, Money, Genius and Betrayal, which was adapted into the Oscar-winning The Social Network that DeLuca produced. Academy Award-nominee Aaron Ryder of Ryder Picture Company (RPC) is producing. Kevin Ulrich, Gillespie, Mezrich, and Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss will executive produce.

The production is currently slated to begin production late summer, early fall of 2022.

Gillespie has found a knack for taking crazy, real life stories and giving them the proper cinematic feeling that elevates the stories even further and has the accolades to prove he knows what he’s doing starting with the critically acclaimed pic I, Tonya, which told the true life story of infamous figure skater Tonya Harding. The film earned multiple Oscar nominations including a best actress nom for Margot Robbie who played the titular character an Oscar victory for Allison Janney, who played Harding’s mother.

He also recently helmed several episodes of Pam & Tommy, which tells the insane story of how Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape was stolen and put on the internet for the whole world to see. That has also earned strong reviews and should be a player in this year’s Emmy battle for limited series.

Gillespie also directed the Disney pic Cruella starring Emma Stone as the infamous Disney villain Cruella de Vil, which brought home more than $200 million at box-office. The studio was so happy with the results that they are bringing Gillespie and Stone back for a sequel.

Gillespie is represented by UTA.