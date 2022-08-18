Pam Grier Signs With APA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Pam Grier, the actress from such cult classics as Jackie Brown, Foxy Brown and Coffy, has inked with APA.

Grier’s five decades-plus cinematic canon includes work with filmmakers such as Roger Corman, John Carpenter and Quentin Tarantino, among many others.

Her film résumé fired up with 1971’s The Big Doll House, followed by iconic roles in such films as Foxy Brown, Coffy, The Big Bird Cage, Blacula, Scream Blacula Scream and Sheba, Baby.

During the 1980s she became a regular on Miami Vice and played a supporting role as an evil witch in Ray Bradbury’s and Walt Disney Pictures’ 1983 title Something Wicked This Way Comes. She then returned to action in 1988’s Above the Law. Grier also starred in such notable features as Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks!, In Too Deep and a comedic turn in Jawbreaker.

Grier also starred in the Showtime series Linc’s and worked for the network again as a main cast member of The L Word. Other credits include Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars, co-starring with Snoop Dogg in Bones, Cinnamon for Village Roadshow and the independent As We Know It and Pet Sematary for Paramount+.

Her television credits also include the hit NBC drama This Is Us, Law & Order: SVU, Bless This Mess and Smallville.

Grier made her theatrical debut in Sam Sheppard’s 1985 play Fool for Love at the Los Angele Theater Center, for which she received an NAACP Image Award for Best Actress. She also had award-winning turns in Frankie and Johnnie and The Piano Lesson by August Wilson.

In 2010, Grier published her memoir, Foxy: My Life in Three Acts, with Andrea Cagan, which became a New York Times Bestseller, won Best Memoir of 2010 award from the African American Literary organization and received the Golda Meir Center for Political Leadership Award.

In 2011, Grier received her Doctorate Humane Letters from Maryland University Eastern Shore, an Honorary Doctorate of Science from Langston University, the Golda Meir Leadership Award and the Entertainment AIDS Alliance Visionary Award.

Grier has been the spokesperson for over a decade for Dining Out for Life, an international fundraiser for HIV/AIDS service organizations.