Palm Springs International Film Festival Canceled Due to COVID Surge

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has been canceled due to pandemic concerns. The Palm Springs Film Society has issued the following statement:

Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year from January 7-17. This follows the cancellation of the January 6 Film Awards. After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers, and staff. Those who have purchased festival tickets and passes will receive a refund. For most, the refund will be returned to their original method of payment.

At this time Palm Springs ShortFest is scheduled to return June 21-27, 2022. The Film Festival and Film Awards will return to an in-person event in January 2023. The Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year’s honorees with details to follow. The festival will announce juried award winners from the official selection on January 15 via press release and social media.

The Palm Springs Film Society announced the cancellation of the Jan. 6 film Awards on Dec. 20. “We are taking this action due to the recent spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons, and staff,” a statement read. “The Palm Springs Film Awards are one of the largest events in the film world with 2500 guests and more than 1000 staff in the room.”

Previously announced honorees for that event included Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Jane Campion, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and the cast of “Belfast.”

“We hope to return to the Film Awards to an in-person event in 2023,” the statement concluded.