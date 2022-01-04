Palm Beach police are investigating fliers left on cars of New Yorkers saying to leave town in ‘woke’

The Daily Beast

Revealed: Sean Hannity’s Other Desperate Texts About Jan. 6

Rob Kim/GettyThe U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot revealed more exasperated texts between Sean Hannity and the Trump White House, and implored the Fox News host to cooperate with the ongoing probe.Hannity enjoyed a close relationship with former President Donald Trump and his final Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. A week before the attack on the Capitol, the Fox News host expressed concerns about Trump’s plans to thwart a congressional certification of Joe Biden’s electoral