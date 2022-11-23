Palestinian Director Firas Khoury’s ‘Alam’ Triumphs At Cairo – The Hamden Journal

Palestinian director Firas Khoury’s debut feature Alam has triumphed at the 44th Cairo International Film Festival, winning its Golden Pyramid Award for Best Film, best actor for Mahmoud Bakri and the Audience Award.

The coming-of-age tale, which world premiered in Toronto, explores the reality of Palestinian teenagers growing up within Israeli borders.

Bakri stars as a high-school student who gets involved in an operation to replace the Israeli flag flying from his school with a Palestinian one, as Israeli celebrates Independence Day and Palestinians commemorate Nakba, or the catastrophe.

The picture, which is sold internationally by MPM Premium, was acquired by Film Movement for North America earlier this year.

The Silver Pyramid special jury award for best director went to Belgium’s Emmanuelle Nicot for Dalva, a sensitive portrait of a young girl as she rebuilds her trust in life after being sexually abused.

Big screen debutant Zelda Samson won the best actress award for her performance in the film.

The Bronze Pyramid Award for Best First/Second Work was awarded to Polish director Damian Kocur’s Bread And Salt.

The drama, which debuted in Venice to acclaim, explores racial tensions between Poles and immigrants of Arab origin through the tale of a gifted piano student who returns to his provincial hometown for the summer.

In further prizes, Naguib Mahfouz Award for Best Screenplay went to the Japanese mystery drama A Man by Kei Ishikawa, and Egyptian cinematographer Mostafa Elkashef was feted with Henry Barakat Award for Best Artistic Contribution for his work on Egyptian feature 19B by Ahmad Abdalla.

In the regionally focused Horizons of New Arab Cinema Competition Awards, Best Arabic Film went to Mother Valley by Lebanese director Carlos Chahine.

In another win for Lebanon, Bassem Breche’s Riverbed clinched the Special Jury Award.

Egyptian documentarian Sherief Elkatsha won Best Non-Fiction Award for Far From The Nile, following the U.S. tour of 12 musicians hailing from different countries along the Nile River basin.

There were also Special Mentions for Tunisian filmmaker Yassine Redissi’s documentary I’m Coming Home and French-Algerian director Mounia Meddour’s Houria, starring Lyna Khoudri as an aspiring dancer whose career is cut short by a violent attack.

In the International Critics’ Week competition award, Ukrainian director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk’s Pamfir won Best Film, Pakistani filmmaker Saim Sadiq’s Joyland won Best Artistic Contribution and there was a Special Mention for Victim by Michal Blasko.

In festival-wide awards, Abdalla’s 19B won the $10,000 Best Arab Film Award, for which films in either of the main competitions were eligible, and Breche’s Riverbed received a Special Mention. 19B also won the Fipresci prize.