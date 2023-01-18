Palantir's Uncertain Near-Term Prospects Make Reacceleration Difficult, Analyst Says

  • Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $7.

  • PLTR’s unique software can create significant operational value for its customers, and ongoing global disruptions like the pandemic and war can help to catalyze adoption further.

  • However, growth across its government and commercial businesses has slowed significantly, and an uncertain macro environment makes meaningful near-term reacceleration much more difficult.

  • PLTR continues to become a more strategic partner to the U.S. Government following a successful court ruling in 2018. It has also been ramping up its commercial customer base in recent quarters.

  • However, the quarterly results for each business are typically lumpy due to the timing of large deals, global disruptions, and other macro factors.

  • Given that most of its contracts are cancellable by the customer, the incremental risk is going into an uncertain 2023.

  • The price target reflects a valuation multiple roughly in line with the analyst’s data and analytics SaaS group median.

  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 0.92% at $7.01 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for PLTR

Date

Firm

Action

From

To

Mar 2022

Piper Sandler

Initiates Coverage On

Overweight

Mar 2022

Morgan Stanley

Upgrades

Underweight

Equal-Weight

Feb 2022

Citigroup

Maintains

Sell

