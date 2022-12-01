Palantir And Lockheed Martin Partner To Improve Navy Combat

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) and Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) collaborated to focus on delivering modern software to support Navy combat systems.

They leveraged Lockheed Martin’s deep technical experience and Palantir’s Apollo platform.

The collaboration focuses on driving innovation and working closely with the U.S. Navy to modernize its combat systems for the surface fleet.

The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed.

“We believe that, by sharing our approach through the Apollo product, more customers can take advantage of the Autonomous Deployment approach,” said Palantir COO Shyam Sankar.

“Lockheed Martin is investing in skills, capabilities, tools, and infrastructure to deliver the best software to the warfighter efficiently and affordably. Palantir’s Apollo is central to these efforts. Apollo addresses last-mile delivery challenges and performs automated software deployment and management across secure government networks, cloud environments, and on-platform environments,” said Joe DePietro, Vice President & General Manager at Lockheed Martin.

Price Action: PLTR shares traded higher by 0.85% at $7.14 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

