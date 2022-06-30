Palace won’t release Meghan Markle bullying probe findings

A Buckingham Palace probe into bullying allegations leveled against Meghan Markle has resulted in changes — but the findings won’t ever be released publicly, a senior royal aide said.

The unprecedented HR review — which was privately funded by the Queen and carried out by an independent investigator — started in March last year after two royal staffers alleged they’d been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex while working for her.

“The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward,” Michael Stevens, the queen’s treasurer, said during a briefing Wednesday. “But we will not be commenting further.”

Markle, 40, vehemently denied the allegations at the time, including that she had reduced some of her assistants to tears and treated others so badly they quit during her time as a senior royal.

The review began in March 2021 after two royal staffers accused Meghan Markle of bullying when they worked for her. REUTERS

The aide said the aim of the review was to examine the handling of the allegations and to improve practices across all the royal households, but declined to give any details about the report’s conclusions.

“I think the objectives have been satisfied because lessons have been learned,” a senior royal source said.

Those who participated in the review, including current and ex-staffers, had been informed of the outcomes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry both denied the bullying allegations at the time. REUTERS

Royal sources refused to say whether Markle had been involved in the process.

The allegations against Markle, which first surfaced in a Times report, were said to have occurred when she lived at Kensington Palace in the wake of her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

At the time, sources said the Palace was more concerned about making the situation go away — rather than addressing it.

A spokesperson for Markle and Harry, 37, denied all claims of bullying and said they were “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”

In the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired soon after the allegations surfaced, Markle accused of the Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods.”

With Post wires