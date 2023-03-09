Palace updates site to make Archie and Lilibet prince and princess

Rule, California!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids’ new titles are official, with Buckingham Palace updating its line of succession Thursday to show the California kiddoes as prince and princess.

Before then, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were listed merely as “master” and “miss.”

Now, Prince Archie of Sussex is listed as sixth in line to the throne, just one spot lower than his dad, listed as The Duke of Sussex, who remains fifth place despite torching his ties with his family in interviews, a Netflix documentary series as well as a book claiming he’s just a “Spare” part.

Princess Lilibet of Sussex — who was born in California and has only been to the UK once — is seventh in line to the throne.





Official portrait of Harry and Meghan with the new prince and princess, Archie and Lilibet. Alexi Lubomirski / Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The exiled royals fall below Harry’s brother, heir apparent Prince William, and his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The lack of titles played a key role in some of the family’s most blistering attacks on Harry’s family, with Markle — whose mother is black — readily suggesting Archie was not named a prince because of race.





Harry and his family remain behind his brother William and his kids in the line of succession. Getty Images

However, royal protocol showed that they were not due the titles — until their granddad, King Charles III, ascended to the throne last year.

However, they were not used until Wednesday — exactly six months later — when the Sussexes confirmed that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened in California, without her father’s royal relatives in attendance.





California-born Lilibet is now officially listed as “Princess Lilibet of Sussex.” EPA

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes stated.

“This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”





Harry and Meghan said their kids’ titles were their “birthright.” Netflix

The upgrade clashes with their dad’s ongoing rift with the royals, however, which has raised questions over whether he will even be at his father’s coronation.

Harry has also made clear that he has no plans to ever move his family back to the UK — even though they occupy three of the top seven spots in the line of succession to its throne.