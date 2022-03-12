Pair Of MoMA Employees In Stable Condition Following Stabbings By Patron – The Hamden Journal

Two female employees at New York’s Museum of Modern Art are now in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital, after being stabbed multiple times by a museum patron this afternoon, according to AP.

An as-yet-unidentified 60-year-old man reportedly jumped over turnstiles and stabbed the unidentified workers around 4:15 p.m. EST after being denied access to the facility to see a film. His membership had been revoked one day prior, following repeated disturbances on site.

MoMA was evacuated following the incident. While police have access to video of the assailant leaving the midtown Manhattan museum and are aware of the direction in which he left, their search for the man is ongoing. He was said to be a caucasian male wearing a black jacket, as well as a blue surgical mask, a colorful shirt and a hood.

The workers’ injuries to the back, neck and collarbone were said to be non-life-threatening.