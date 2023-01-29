Pair charged in alleged Australia kidnapping after body found

A couple has been charged after a man’s body was found at the same unit where a woman alleges she had been held kidnapped.

A 44-year-old woman escaped a Wyong unit, on the NSW Central Coast, about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday – and told police she had allegedly been held against her will since Thursday.

She was treated at Gosford Hospital for multiple serious injuries, including burns, and raised the alarm for a man she believed was still at the unit.

She told police there had been a “serious” incident.

Officers located the body of a 52-year-old man inside the Levitt St. unit.





Officers found the body of a 52-year-old man inside the apartment. Channel 10





A man was arrested at the unit, and a few hours later a woman was arrested in a neighboring town Channel 10

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the unit, and a few hours later a 33-year-old woman was arrested in neighboring Watanobbi.

They have since been charged – the man with murder and kidnapping, and his partner with conceal serious offense.

Police say all four people were known to each other, and the deceased had lived at the same unit complex.

Detective Superintendent Chad Gillies said the two men had likely been involved in a “serious” altercation, but the cause of death was yet to be determined.

The female victim, on the other hand, had entered the apartment of her own “free will” on Thursday, before the situation changed.

He said she had sustained “very serious physical injuries.”

The couple will face local court on Monday.