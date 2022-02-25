Paige Bueckers returns with a shout — and a standing ovation and a bucket for UConn women

At 5:52 p.m., Paige Bueckers jogged out to the XL Center court with her teammates, letting out a yell. “Woooooo,” reverberated through the empty arena.

For the first time since Dec. 5, Bueckers was one with her teammates. No crutches, no cast, no brace.

Bueckers, cleared to play by UConn’s medical staff after a meeting with Dr. Robert Arciero on Thursday, told SNY.tv she expected to play 10 to 15 minutes in her return. She was not in UConn’s starting lineup against St. John’s, which included Nika Muhl, Azzi Fudd, Aaliyah Edwards, Christyn Williams and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Bueckers rose from the bench at 7:17 p.m., as the crowd noise began to build. With UConn leading 19-4 and 3:41 left in the first quarter, she entered the game to a long standing ovation as game day host Conor Geary introduced her.

Bueckers picked up a couple of rebounds, then on the last possession of the quarter, she took the ball downcourt, juked past a defender, briefly lost the ball, but recovered and hit a jump shot to beat the buzzer. She marched over to the student section to celebrate her first basket.

The national player of the year as a freshman, Buecker was averaging 21 points when she fell awkwardly during the final minute of the sixth game of the season, a victory over Notre Dame. Diagnosed with an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear, she underwent surgery on Dec. 13 and began the long rehab process.

She remained in the game as the second quarter began, exiting after 1:32. Her first stint in the game was 4:53, with two points, two rebounds and an assist.

