Paget Brewster Shares First Look At Prentiss In ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival – The Hamden Journal

Paget Brewster has been active in the Criminal Minds fandom, giving devoted viewers updates on the long-in-the-works revival over the past two years. And today, she provided a first glimpse at a character from the revival, her fan favorite Unit Chief Emily Prentiss.

“This is my first ⁦@criminalminds hair and make up from this morning,” Brewster wrote on Twitter above to a picture of her in hair and makeup. “I hope you’re all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren’t, that’s cool, just tell someone else.”

In the recently greenlighted 10-episode Criminal Minds revival for Paramount+, Brewster is joined by her former co-stars Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook and Aisha Tyler.

In the new episodes, FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Brewster joined Criminal Minds as a series regular in Season 2. After a four-year break from Season 8-11 when she only occasionally appeared as a guest star, she returned to the show full-time in Season 12.