Padres’ Petco Park goes wild when San Diego State’s Lamont Butler hits buzzer-beater vs. FAU

What a way to spend a Saturday in San Diego.

The Padres started the third game of their season-opening home stand against the Colorado Rockies roughly two hours after San Diego State tipped off against Florida Atlantic in Houston in the Final Four. Pregame, the Padres made the only reasonable decision on a sunny, 65-degree day in one of baseball’s best parks.

They invited fans to show up early for the game and watch the Aztecs on the big board.

The decision paid off in dramatic fashion. By the time the Final Four game approached its thrilling conclusion, fans had largely filled the Petco Park stands. And as the public address announcer called the opening lineups, Lamont Butler hit the biggest shot in SDSU history.

SDSU rallied from a 14-point deficit to secure a 72-71 win in the national semifinal. Butler capped the win with a buzzer-beater to send the Aztecs to their first national championship game appearance.

Here’s how it looked at Petco Park.

The Padres took the game off the screen in favor of starting lineups, but it was still played on the secondary board in right field. The stands erupted when Butler hit the shot.

Moments later, Xander Bogaerts hit a first-inning home run to give the Padres a 2-0 lead.

SDSU’s Viejas Arena, meanwhile, had its own celebration.

Not a bad day at all in Southern California.