Paddy Considine and Matt Smith Discuss the Premiere Episode (Spoilers!)

The AV Club

House Of The Dragon kicks off with a bloody, brutal premiere

Even three years later, we still all get a bitter taste in our mouths when we hear the name Targaryen. That’s because Game Of Thrones, a show so popular that it became the most-watched series in television history, ended with what is arguably the most poorly thought-out character assassination in television history: In a rushed heel turn, Daenerys Targaryen, our intelligent, ambitious, and charismatic (if controversial) heroine for eight seasons, looked down on King’s Landing from astride her dr