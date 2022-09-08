Paddington’s perfect tribute to the Queen goes viral

The crowd watching a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen during the Platinum Party, 2022. (Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

A tweet from Paddington Bear seems to have captured the mood of the nation in paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Within minutes of the news breaking that the longest-reigning British monarch had passed away in Balmoral, the account for the beloved fictional bear tweeted: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”

The post has since been retweeted over 44,000 times, gaining over 236,000 ‘Likes’ on the social media platform.

The pair recently appeared in a comical sketch together as part of celebrations for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in which they shared tea and marmalade sandwiches at Buckingham Palace.

Watch the Queen’s Paddington Bear jubilee sketch below.

The Queen delighted millions of viewers during the Jubilee celebrations by appearing in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear, as part of the weekend celebrations honouring her 70-year reign.

The monarch and the bear met for a chaotic cream tea at Buckingham Palace in a special, secretly-pre-recorded sequence played at the start of the televised event.

The duffle-coat wearing bear told the Queen how he made sure he always had his favourite treat on him, just in case, lifting up his red hat to reveal his snack.

The Queen shared afternoon tea with Paddington Bear in a sketch for the Platinum Jubilee. (YouTube/The Royal Family)

The Queen delighted him in turn by saying she shared his love of marmalade sandwiches, as she opened her handbag to reveal a stash.

Bond’s daughter, author Karen Jankel, told the PA news agency “It really, really was such an honour.”

The author said her father would have loved the sketch, especially the marmalade sandwich part.

She said: “I think he would have absolutely loved it. But with everything to do with Paddington, my father would have felt that the honour was for Paddington.”

