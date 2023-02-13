Paddington’s Paul King to direct Tom Holland in Fred Astaire movie

Fred and Adele Astaire

While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home at the end of 2021, Tom Holland revealed that he was getting ready to play Fred Astaire in a movie about the iconic dancer. He hadn’t read a script at the time and had only talked about the project with Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal, so hopefully since then he’s actually spent some time with it.

Either way, making this movie is no longer just Tom Holland’s responsibility, because the movie now has a director! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul King—of those Paddington movies that everyone loves and the upcoming Wonka prequel with Timothée Chalamet—has signed on to direct the Astaire movie, which will reportedly focus on the relationship between young Fred Astaire and his sister Adele. Together, the two performed a vaudeville act in the ‘20s, until Adele quit performing when she got married, leaving Fred all alone… to become a renowned dancer and golden age Hollywood icon. So things worked out okay for him (spoiler alert for the movie).

Now, the real question is… whether or not Tom Holland knows anything about dancing. Has anyone ever heard him talk about dancing or watched a video of him dancing? We simply cannot think of a single time that “Tom Holland” and “dancing” have appeared in a sentence together until this movie started happening. Could somebody please tell us if Tom Holland is a good dancer?!

Alright, alright. We’re joking. Tom Holland is a trained dancer. He dances all the time. He’s probably somewhere dancing right now. Also, not very many people are aware of this, but he was once on Lip Sync Battle and danced along to a special “Singing In The Rain”/“Umbrella” medley. Again: Joking. You’ve seen it. Everybody’s seen it.

Tom Holland’s “Singing in the Rain” & “Umbrella” vs. Zendaya’s “24k Magic” | Lip Sync Battle

