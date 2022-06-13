Paddington 3 gets an official title and a new director

Paddington Bear

The cutest little bear in film (and critic darling) is making his return, this time with a new director by his side. As Paddington franchise director Paul King steps down for the third film, theatrical newbie Dougal Wilson will take his place. With this news, also comes the announcement of the film’s title: Paddington In Peru.

“After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure,” King says, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Wilson says, “As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington. It’s a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear.”

Wilson’s experience mostly lies in the music video and commercial industry, where he’s filmed projects for companies like Apple, AT&T, and Ikea, and for musicians including LCD Soundsystem and Coldplay.

King had to step down as director for the film as he helms the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka. However, he’s still attached to the project as an executive producer and penned the story with previous collaborators Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton.

Paddington In Peru will begin filming in both London and Peru in 2023. The cast has yet to be announced, but it’s presumed Ben Whishaw will return to voice Paddington, with the film’s leads Sally Hawkins and Hugh Bonneville returning as well.