Packers Vs. Dolphins Marks Christmas Day Viewership Win For Fox – The Hamden Journal

Fox scored the most-watched telecast on Christmas Day with 25.9M people tuning in to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. the Miami Dolphins.

This marks the third year in a row that an NFL game on Fox has delivered the highest viewership on December 25, competing with two other NFL matchups on other networks — Buccaneers vs. Cardinals on NBC (which scored about 17.15M viewers) and Broncos vs. Rams on CBS (which averaged 21.6M total viewers).

Fox had a record holiday weekend, with its Christmas Eve NFL games averaging 27.8M viewers. That’s up 15% over last year.

There were 11 games played on Christmas Eve, with five airing on Fox including the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions vs. the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles vs. Cowboys matchup on Fox won the weekend with 27.83M, which is the largest Week 16 NFL audience since 2009.

Through Week 16, the NFL on Fox is averaging about 19.64M viewers, which is up 6% versus last year’s 18.6M. This ranks as the network’s best season-to-date performance since 2015.