Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders.

Abram did not play against the Eagles last Sunday night and played just one defensive snap in two appearances with the Packers. He played 28 special teams snaps and made two tackles.

Abram was a Raiders first-round pick in 2019 and he started 34 of 36 games during his time with the team. He has 257 tackles, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries over his entire career.

Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram originally appeared on Pro Football Talk