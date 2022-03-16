Packers to pass on re-signing punter Corey Bojorquez

The Green Bay Packers will need a new punter under first-year special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, the Packers will not re-sign Corey Bojorquez, who handled punting duties in Green Bay last season after being acquired by the Packers via trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

The issue on a reunion is money, per Huber. The Packers lack the cap space required to make a competitive offer for a veteran punter.

Instead of using precious cap space on a punter that ended up finishing 17th in punting grade at Pro Football Focus and 24th in net punting average, the Packers will move on and find a cheaper option.

While Bojorquez flashed a big leg early in the season, he faded once the weather turned cold, and his coverage units often let him down on poorly-placed punts. He also struggled as a holder at times, compounding the special teams problems.

The Packers are paying Bisaccia to help fix the coverage problems, which should help the next punter. And Bisaccia will likely have a say on who the next punter is in Green Bay for the 2022 season.

The Packers swapped late-round picks with the Rams in the 2023 draft to get Bojorquez last summer.

General manager Brian Gutekunst will have to look for a cheap option in free agency or use a draft pick next month on a punter. The team does have three seventh-round picks and six total picks on Day 3.

Related

Here’s the full list of Packers picks in the 2022 NFL draft

List

Green Bay Packers’ 2022 free agency tracker with live updates