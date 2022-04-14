Packers sign WR Sammy Watkins to 1-year, $4 million deal

The Green Bay Packers are giving wide receiver Sammy Watkins a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal came just hours after NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported he would be in Green Bay for a visit on Thursday.

Given an opportunity to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers, Watkins hopes to reignite his career, which has been hampered by injuries. He hasn’t played a full season since his rookie year back in 2014. Watkins is coming off a disappointing year with the Baltimore Ravens in which he posted career-lows in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

Watkins will be reunited with Matt LaFleur after the two spent time together with the Los Angeles Rams back in 2017. Watkins caught a career-high eight touchdowns passes and 39 passes for 593 yards when LaFleur served as the Rams offensive coordinator.

The Packers obviously need help at wide receiver after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Watkins won’t be able to replace Adams but could help augment some of the speed they lost from Valdes-Scantling. Watkins ran a 4.43 at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine.

Green Bay’s wide receiver room is starting to take shape, but there is still work to be done if they hope to arm Rodgers with enough weapons to reach the Super Bowl. Don’t expect the Watkins signing to alter their plans to address the position in the draft and free agency.

Watkins was a cheap, low-risk option at just 28 years of age. He will join Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as the veteran mentors to some high draft picks at wide receiver.

List

Packers mock draft 6.0: Predicting first four rounds for Green Bay