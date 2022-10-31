Packers’ season turning nightmarish after falling to the Bills for 4th straight loss I The Rush

It’s Halloween and the Packers must be feeling the season because they suffered their 4th straight loss at the hands of the Bills. The Dolphins looked like their early season selves with Tua Tagovailoa leading Miami to a comeback win over the Lions. The Eagles stayed undefeated with a dominant victory over the struggling Steelers. Celtics forward Grant Williams, tennis star Ons Jabeur, and the Vikings all pulled off excellent halloween costumes. But our host, Minty, pulled off the scariest costume of all!