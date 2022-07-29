Packers rookie Romeo Doubs playing and acting like a WR beyond his years to start camp

Romeo Doubs is making a ton of splash plays at the start of training camp, but what he is doing and saying off the practice field is also worthy of attention.

“Romeo is the first one in the building,” said head coach Matt LaFleur on Friday. “He is in his locker getting primed. I see him in the weight room getting his body and mind ready. He’s already kind of established a routine for himself, and I think that’s one of the things that rookies have a hard time finding, and once they do, they can take off.”

Doubs has taken off. On Day 1 of training camp, he made a high-pointing grab over corner Kabion Ento on a deep ball down the left sideline. It was a nice play, but it prompted LaFleur to warn everyone not to get too excited over one practice.

“It’s just Day 1, so anybody can do something one day,” he said. “It’s how consistently can you do it.”

Doubs must have caught wind of his coach’s press conference because his second day of training camp was even better. His day began by snagging a slant from Aaron Rodgers and maintaining the catch through a big collision with safety Darnell Savage. Doubs shook it off as his “welcome to the NFL moment.”

Not long after, Doubs made the play of the day. During the red zone period, Doubs found himself matched up with second-year corner Eric Stokes. Stokes is coming off an impressive rookie season and hoping to stack success in Year 2. However, Doubs is aiming to prove he can run with the ones. So, Doubs ran a well-executed fade route and got by the ascending corner. When Rodgers saw that Stokes’ back was turned, he put the ball only where his rookie receiver could get it. Doubs reached over the top of Stokes to practically pluck the ball off his back.

Still, Doubs wasn’t done. He then scored a second touchdown before the end of practice after hauling in another pass from Rodgers and beating All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to the pylon.

You would think Doubs would feel on top of the world after an incredible start to his first training. However, the former Nevada standout was as even-keeled as ever when talking to reporters about his recent success.

“I’ve been doing it since I was in high school,” Doubs said. “I understand celebrating is important, but I just make sure I try to focus on the next play, that’s my biggest thing for me. You can have a great play, and the next play can be bad, and your emotions can kind of change, so that’s why I try to stay flatlined.”

Doubs carries himself like a seasoned veteran, which is certainly impressive given the fact that he is only 22 years old. The Packers obviously need a receiver to step up in the absences of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. So far, Doubs is playing and acting like a guy ready to fill the void.

