Packers roll over Rams on Monday Night Football I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Baker Mayfield’s Hollywood comeback might have come to an end as the Packers rolled against the Rams on Monday Night Football

Jalen Hurts might miss a couple of weeks which means it might be Gardner Minshew time for the Eagles

Despite betting on Argentina, Drake lost his World Cup bet

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .