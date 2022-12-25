Packers receiver Christian Watson leaves game vs. Dolphins with a hip injury, ruled out

If the Packers are going to upset the Miami Dolphins today, they will do it without wide receiver Christian Watson in the second half.

Fox’s Pam Oliver reported that Watson has a hip injury and was questionable to return, but Watson appeared to tell teammates on the sidelines “I think I’m done.”

Christian Watson missed the second half with a hip injury.

It was later confirmed that Watson would miss the rest of the day.

Watson was targeted near the goal line in the first quarter when he had nobody in front of him, but lost his footing at the 1-yard line.

Not only will he not be returning for the Packers today, he won’t be able to help numerous fantasy owners win their playoff games this week.

