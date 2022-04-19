Packers re-sign six as offseason program gets going

Six exclusive rights free agents signed their tender offers from the Packers on the first day of the team’s offseason workouts.

Monday’s transaction wire from the league brought word of the moves. Linebacker Krys Barnes, tight end Dominique Dafney, center Jake Hanson, tackle Yosh Nijman, linebacker Randy Ramsey, and wide receiver Malik Taylor will all be back with the team.

Barnes has started 23 regular season games over his first two NFL seasons and he has 161 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in those outings. He’s also started all three playoff games the Packers have played the last two years.

Nijman made eight starts last season while Dafney and Taylor each had two catches in 10 appearances. Hanson played in five games and Ramsey did not make any appearances last year after playing in 12 2020 contests.

