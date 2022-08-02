Packers QB Jordan Love stands out during Tuesday’s practice

After throwing a disappointing interception to Vernon Scott to end a two-minute drill during Monday’s practice, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love bounced back with a standout performance that included at least two big-time throws on Tuesday.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Love connected with veteran Sammy Watkins for a big play and then found rookie Romeo Doubs for a touchdown on a third down in the red zone to finish off the practice.

Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com described Love’s completion to Watkins as his “best throw of camp” considering he was under pressure in the pocket.

Marquez Eversoll of WDUZ mentioned two completions to tight end Dominique Dafney and rookie receiver Samori Toure over the middle that Love displayed “good zip” on the football.

Andy Herman of Packer Report picked Love as one of his players of the day for Tuesday’s practice.

Quietly, Love has stacked mostly good days to start camp, and he bounced back from arguably his worst play of camp with his best day of the summer.

It’s possible everything is finally starting to click for the Packers’ 2020 first-round pick.

This is a huge training camp for Love, who is entering his third NFL season and staring at something of a crossroads in Green Bay, given Aaron Rodgers’ uncertain future and the decisions the Packers need to make at the quarterback position if Rodgers does walk away following the 2022 season.

Love must prove he can be the future of a franchise, whether it’s in Green Bay or elsewhere.

Preseason games will be huge. Rodgers hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2018, so Love should get the majority of the reps – especially considering the Packers have only one other quarterback (Danny Etling) on the roster.

Family Night is Friday at Lambeau Field. The preseason kicks off next Friday in San Francisco. Can Love carry over the momentum he’s building and produce in a live game environment?

