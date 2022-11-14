Packers planning a change at punt returner after Amari Rodgers loses another fumble

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Packers return man Amari Rodgers has a fumbling problem, and the Packers’ coaching staff seems ready to make a change.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed today that the Packers are re-evaluating whether Rodgers should continue as their punt returner. LaFleur did not say who will return punts Thursday night against the Titans.

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said he likes what Rodgers can do, but the fumbles are unacceptable.

Rodgers has fumbled four times on returns this season, including a fumble that set up a Cowboys touchdown on Sunday. After Rodgers’ fumble, Keisean Nixon returned punts for the rest of the game.

