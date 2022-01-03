Packers place 3 more players on COVID-19 reserve list

The Green Bay Packers made five different roster moves on Monday, including the placement of three players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The team put safety Darnell Savage, right tackle Dennis Kelly and practice squad receiver/returner David Moore on the reserve list, released kicker Elliott Fry from the practice squad and activated outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the moves:

S Darnell Savage

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Savage isn’t having a standout season like Aaron Rodgers predicted, but the third-year safety has started all 16 games and been on the field for 96 percent of the defense’s snaps in 2021. He’s produced two interceptions, nine pass breakups and 58 tackles, but opposing quarterbacks have thrown six touchdown passes against his coverage. If Savage isn’t back in time to play in Detroit, Henry Black would likely take over many of his snaps at safety.

RT Dennis Kelly

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly has started three straight games at right tackle since the Packers lost Billy Turner to a knee injury. The veteran has filled in admirably. In fact, coach Matt LaFleur said he’s done a “fine job” and executed a “pretty high level.” It’s unclear if Turner will have a chance to play Sunday in Detroit. If both Turner and Kelly are out, the Packers might have to play Ben Braden at right tackle. Or, if David Bakhtiari is back at left tackle, Yosh Nijman could possibly move to the right side.

PR David Moore

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Moore was signed to the practice squad last week and immediately elevated to the gameday roster against the Vikings. He served as the team’s primary kick and punt returner. The former Seahawks receiver was effective, returning three punts for 33 yards, including a season-long 21-yard return in the second half, setting up a touchdown. It’s possible the Packers will get back Amari Rodgers from the COVID-19 reserve list this week, providing an obvious answer at returner if Moore can’t get back.

Story continues

Other roster moves

The Packers also released kicker Elliott Fry from the practice squad and activated outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers from the COVID-19 reserve list. Fry was signed as an emergency option at kicker after practice squad kicker JJ Molson went on the COVID-19 reserve list last week, Rivers, who is out for the season, will revert back to injured reserve.

1

1