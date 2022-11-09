Packers pick up Raiders 1st-round bust Johnathan Abram off waivers

Johnathan Abram’s tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t go very well. Now he’ll try again with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers have claimed the former first-round safety off waivers after his unceremonious release by the Raiders on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Abram likely represents safety depth and special teams aid for the Packers, though his addition could mean some moving around for the Green Bay secondary. Starting free safety Darnell Savage’s play hasn’t exactly impressed lately, as Pro Football Focus’s player grades currently rank him 80th out of 86 NFL safeties.

Of course, Abram wouldn’t exactly be a significant upgrade, as he ranks 76th in the same rankings. Should Green Bay move Savage to nickel cornerback or simply bench him, back-up free safety Rudy Ford figures to be the next option.

Johnathan Abram is going from the Raiders to the Packers. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Johnathan Abram is one of many busts for Raiders

Abram isn’t alone in being a first-round bust for the Raiders. In fact, it would have been an anomaly for the team’s Jon Gruden era had he turned out to be competent.

Here are all seven first-round picks the team made in the four years while Gruden was running the show, up until his infamous exit:

OT Kolton Miller (2018, 15th overall): The team’s biggest success, recently signed a three-year, $54 million extension.

DE Clelin Ferrell (2019, 4th overall): 8.5 sacks in three-plus seasons, fifth-year option not picked up.

RB Josh Jacobs (2019, 24th overall): Made a Pro Bowl and posted a couple 1,000 yards season, but fifth-year option not picked up.

S Johnathan Abram (2019, 27th overall): Released this week.

WR Henry Ruggs (2020, 12th overall): Released last November after an awful tragedy.

CB Damon Arnette (2020, 19th overall): Released last November after multiple arrests and making online death threats.

OT Alex Leatherwood (2021, 17th overall): Released in August.

So, of seven first-round picks, the new Raiders regime has decided to keep one of them long-term. Small wonder the team is 2-5 despite entering the season with high hopes after picking up Davante Adams.

The good news for Abram is he’s getting a clean slate at age 26, but his new team isn’t currently much better at 3-5.