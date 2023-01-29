Packers organization ‘prefers to move on’ from potential Jets trade target Aaron Rodgers: report

Aaron Rodgers (12) prepares to take the snap in the third quarter against the New York Giants / Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports

The moment the Jets hired former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, the connection was made between the veteran QB-needy Jets and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

And the latest report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter should only add fuel to the fire.

League sources tell Schefter that the Packers organization “prefers to move on” from Rodgers, and that the quarterback is “well aware of the Packers’ feeling on the situation.”

Schefter points to three reasons why the Packers would look to move on from Rodgers: financial implications, the overall state of the franchise, and the overall feelings of the team and quarterback.

The Packers are projected to be more than $16 million over the cap, per ESPN, but the structure of Rodgers’ contract gives the team some time. $58.3 million of the $59.5 million Rodgers is guaranteed for the 2023 season is structured as an option bonus, and the Packers have from the start of the league new year (March 15) until the regular-season opener in September to decide whether or not to exercise that bonus.

SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes wrote earlier this week that in hiring Hackett as their new OC, the Jets gave themselves a direct line to Rodgers, and with the quarterback position being the biggest need for Gang Green, the Jets must be aggressive in their pursuit of the future Hall-of-Famer.

Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs with Hackett as his OC in 2020 and 2021.