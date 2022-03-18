Packers offered more money, but playing for Raiders was ‘lifelong dream’ for Davante Adams

A couple of things to know on the Green Bay Packers trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders: The team actually offered Adams more money than he’ll eventually sign for in Las Vegas, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but Adams wanted out and pushed to play with Derek Carr and the Raiders.

In fact, according to Rapoport, it was Adams’ “lifelong dream” to reunite with Carr and play for the Raiders.

The Packers sent Adams to Las Vegas in exchange for first-round and second-round draft picks.

Once officially with the Raiders, Adams will sign a five-year, $141.5 million deal, making him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history and the highest-paid non-quarterback ever.

At some point in the last year, the Packers and Adams hit an impasse in contract negotiations and the relationship soured to the point of no repair. Offering more money to stay in Green Bay wasn’t enough for the Packers to keep the two-time first-team All-Pro.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Adams wasn’t happy with the way the Packers handled contract negotiations.

Last season, Adams played out the final year of his $58 million deal despite catching an NFL-high 18 touchdown passes in 2020. After he set franchise records for catches and receiving yards in 2021, the Packers used the franchise tag on Adams to keep him out of free agency earlier this month.

It’s possible it was far too late by the time the Packers were ready to meet Adams’ price.

Getting back two premium draft picks has to be considered a win for the Packers after Adams wanted out of Green Bay and said he’d only play for the Raiders. Even without any competition in a trade scenario and knowing Adams was done in Green Bay, the Packers still managed to get compensated in a big way.

Both Adams and the Packers have to be considered winners. The player gets a well-earned and well-deserved payday and a chance to play where he wants, while the team got back cap space and two high draft picks.

List

Pros and cons of Packers trading WR Davante Adams to Raiders