Packers move to bring back Tom Clements as Aaron Rodgers considers his future

The Packers are expected to hire Tom Clements as their new quarterbacks coach, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports.

Green Bay is seeking to replace Luke Getsy, who left to become the offensive coordinator of the Bears.

Clements’ unretirement is a clear sign the Packers want to do everything possible to make Aaron Rodgers happy as he contemplates his future.

The Packers drafted Rodgers in 2005 and hired Clements as their quarterbacks coach in 2006. Clements became the team’s offensive coordinator in 2012 and spent three seasons in that role before moving into an assistant head coach role with the Packers in 2015 and 2016.

Clements, 68, didn’t coach in the NFL again until 2019. After two seasons with the Cardinals as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Clements announced his retirement a year ago.

Now, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur apparently has enticed Clements back to the sideline.

