Packers make 11 roster moves ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Vikings

The Green Bay Packers announced 11 roster moves ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.

The team activated punter Corey Bojorquez, linebackers Oren Burks and Ty Summers, offensive lineman Ben Braden, tight ends Tyler Davis and Marcedes Lewis and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh (practice squad) from the COVID-19 reserve list, elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (COVID-19 replacement) and receiver David Moore from the practice squad, signed kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad and released outside linebacker Aaron Adeoye from the practice squad.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the 11 moves.

Activate 7 from COVID-19 reserve list

Big news here. The Packers are getting back a starter at tight end (Marcedes Lewis), the team’s punter (Corey Bojorquez), two key special teams players (Oren Burks, Tyler Davis) and an important depth piece along the offensive line (Ben Braden). Ty Summers is also back, but he’s reverting to injured reserve, and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh is back on the practice squad. After everything this week, the Packers have only two current active roster players on the COVID-19 reserve list: defensive lineman Kingsley Keke and receiver/returner Amari Rodgers. Even better news: the Packers didn’t place anyone new on the reserve list.

Elevate 2 to gameday roster

The practice squad is providing help for the defensive line and possibly even the return game. Abdullah Anderson is being elevated for the second time this season, likely to add depth in case Kingsley Keke (COVID-19 reserve list) and Tyler Lancaster (questionable, back) can’t go or are limited. The Packers are also bringing up David Moore, who has 13 career touchdown catches and experience returning punts and kicks. He was just signed to the practice squad this week. Keep a watch out for Moore, who will be wearing No. 82. It’s certainly possible he’ll be returning punts on Sunday night.

2 practice squad moves

The Packers signed kicker Elliot Fry to the practice squad and released linebacker Aaron Adeoye in a corresponding move. JJ Molson, the backup kicker, is on the COVID-19 reserve list, and the team is taking no chances in the event Mason Crosby tests positive before Sunday’s game. Fry, who made three of four field goals and three of four extra points last week for the Chiefs, is the new emergency option. Adeoye was brought back to help the depth at outside linebacker, but both Tipa Galeai and Ladarius Hamilton came off the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday.

