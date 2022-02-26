The Packers are over the 2022 salary cap, something that needs to change before the start of the league year on March 16. Today they’ve made a significant move in the right direction.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari‘s deal has been restructured, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

It’s a simple restructure that converts $11.58 million of Bakhtiari’s 2022 salary into a signing bonus, which means the $11.58 million cap hit will be spread out over the rest of Bakhtiari’s contract instead of hitting the whole 2022 cap.

The Packers are trying to kick the can down the road in an attempt to keep a roster together that can content for a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers in 2022. That, of course, requires Rodgers to return, which is not guaranteed. And the Packers also want to find a way to afford to keep Davante Adams, who is slated to become a free agent. They have plenty more they need to do to get under the 2022 cap, but Bakhtiari’s contract is an important step.

Packers free up cap space with David Bakhtiari restructure originally appeared on Pro Football Talk