The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more.

Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out the team’s second session of the week.

Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson were also downgraded after limited practices on Wednesday. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries.

Randall Cobb was the other receiver out of practice. He missed his second straight day with an illness.

Kicker Mason Crosby was also out sick while tight end Marcedes Lewis sat with a groin injury.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin) was added to the report as a limited participant and tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) went from out of practice to limited participation.

Packers down four wide receivers at Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk