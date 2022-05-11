Packers cut wide receiver Chris Blair to make room for TE Eli Wolf

To make room for the addition of tight end Eli Wolf, who was claimed off of waivers on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Chris Blair.

Blair, 24, was originally signed by the Packers in January of 2021. He went undrafted out of Alcorn State. After spending time on the team’s practice squad last season, Blair returned to the roster on a futures deal in January of this year.

The Packers restocked at receiver over the last few months, signing Sammy Watkins in free agency, drafting three wide receivers (Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure) and adding Danny Davis as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin.

Without Blair, the Packers will have 11 receivers on the roster.

