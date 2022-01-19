The Packers cut defensive lineman Kingsley Keke on Wednesday, the team announced.

The Packers drafted him in the fifth round in 2019. He started eight games and played 12 this season, playing 393 defensive snaps and 51 on special teams.

He hasn’t played since Week 15. Keke was a healthy scratch on Christmas Day, then spent a week on the COVID-19 list and now is gone.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur called Keke’s absence against the Browns a “personal matter.”

Keke has had two concussions the past two seasons.

He finished this season with 23 tackles and 2.5 sacks, giving him 54 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 41 games in three seasons.

Packers cut Kingsley Keke originally appeared on Pro Football Talk