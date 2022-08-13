Packers coach Matt LaFleur provides context for Jordan Love’s 3 interceptions

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers is over. Love played the entire first half, completing 13 out of 24 passes for 176 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Throwing three interceptions in a game, let alone one half, is never a good sign, but head coach Matt LaFleur essentially absolved Love of any blame on all three turnover plays during halftime.

“Basically two were drops and on the other one we had two receivers run the wrong routes,” LaFleur told the Packers TV Network during the broadcast.

The first pick occurred when Love was looking for tight end Tyler Davis on first and goal. Although the pass was a little high and in double coverage, it did hit Davis right in the hands.

Fourth-round rookie and training camp standout Romeo Doubs was the target on the second pick. On third-and-5, Love looked toward the sideline for Doubs, who was tightly covered by Samuel Womack. Doubs was able to get his hands on the ball, but as he fell to the ground, Womack was able to wrestle it away. Initially, it was ruled a completion, but San Francisco challenged the play and it was overturned for an interception. Again, the turnover fell more so on the receiver. Love and Doubs did hook up on three different occasions, including a 33-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The final picked looked more egregious live. Love attempted to find Amari Rodgers over the middle on a slant, but his pass failed to lead the receiver and instead went into the hands of Womack once again. However, LaFleur revealed that two of Green Bay’s receivers did not run the correct route on the play. It is unclear if Rodgers was one of them. Regardless, it was a not a good throw or decision by Love.

Overall, Love’s 2022 preseason debut looked like a repeat of what we saw last year. On some plays, Love shows promise with his arm talent but on others his accuracy and decision making remain a big question mark.

Story continues

Related

Amari Rodgers touchdown pushes Packers into lead vs. 49ers

Jordan Love ends first half vs. 49ers with TD pass to former Badger Danny Davis

Rookie standout Romeo Doubs scores Packers’ first touchdown of preseason

Packers sitting 33 total players for preseason opener vs. 49ers

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire