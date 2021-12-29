Packers announce 10 different roster moves on Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers announced 10 roster moves on Wednesday, including the activation of cornerback Jaire Alexander from injured reserve.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the team would be making the move earlier on Wednesday but also made it clear that the Packers wouldn’t rush him back onto the field. It remains unclear when Alexander will actually play in a game, but the option is now open for the All-Pro cornerback.

The other nine roster moves made: elevating offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement, placing safety Henry Black, punter Corey Bojorquez, tight end Tyler Davis and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke on the COVID-19 reserve list, and signing linebacker Aaron Adeoye, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, cornerback Jayson Tanley and running back Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad. Stanley was immediately placed on the COVID-19 reserve list for practice squad players.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the moves:

Alexander activated

The deadline for activating Alexander from injured reserve was Wednesday. He practiced with the team for the last three weeks, meaning the Packers either had to activate him now or place him back on injured reserve, ending his season. Alexander may not play on Sunday against the Vikings, but his return at some point in the 2021 season is now a possibility. The All-Pro corner is still recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in Week 4. Getting him back at any point would be a big boost for the defense. He was listed as a limited participant Wednesday on the initial injury report of the week.

4 more players to COVID-19 reserve list

The Packers added four more players to the COVID-19 reserve list: punter Corey Bojorquez, defensive lineman Kinglsey Keke, dime safety Henry Black and backup tight end Tyler Davis. A fifth, cornerback Jayson Stanley, was added from the practice squad. The additions bring Green Bay’s total to 17. The Packers may need to find a new punter for Week 17, and the roster is now shorthanded along the defensive line and at both safety and tight end ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Vikings.

Van Lanen elevated

For the third time in as many weeks, rookie Cole Van Lanen is being elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster. The Packers need the depth along the offensive line, especially with Ben Braden on the COVID-19 reserve list. Van Lanen, a sixth-round pick from Wisconsin, is allowed to be elevated from the practice squad more than twice because he’s been a COVID-19 replacement.

Signings to practice squad

The Packers added four players to the practice squad: linebacker Aaron Adeoye, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, cornerback Jayson Stanley and running back Kerrith Whyte. Adeyoe spent time with the Packers earlier this season and could assist at edge rusher. Ealy is a rookie from Oklahoma who has spent time with three different teams this season. Stanley played eight games for the Seahawks as a rookie last season. Whyte spent time on the Packers practice squad last month and could help return kicks. Stanley immediately went on the COVID-19 reserve list.

