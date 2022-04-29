‘Pachinko’ Renewed For Season 2 By Apple TV+ – The Hamden Journal

The multigenerational saga of Pachinko will continue at Apple TV+, which has renewed the family drama for a second season. The series comes from creator/showrunner Soo Hugh and executive producers Theresa Kang-Lowe and Michael Ellenberg.

The renewal comes before the season one finale, titled “Chapter Eight,” will be available to stream globally Friday on Apple TV+.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

Pachinko, based on the 2017 bestseller by Min Jin Lee, stars Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung, Minha Kim, Lee Minho, Jin Ha and more. The drama follows four generations of a Korean immigrant family who fight to realize their dreams across Korea, Japan and America. The main protagonists are Zainichi Koreans, ethnic Koreans who came to Japan during Japanese colonial rule of Korea, and their descendants, who faced discrimination and marginalization. The freshman season focused on the early life of Sunja (Kim) as she moves from Korea to Japan, and her grandson Solomon’s (Ha) efforts to close a critical business deal.

Hugh and Kang-Lowe shared with The Hamden Journal that the upcoming second season may explore the third generation of characters including Sunja’s sons Mozasu and Noa. The story may also build on Solomon’s self-discovery and Koh Hansu’s redemption.

“Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family,” said Hugh. “I’m grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It’s an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew.”

The drama also features Soji Ara, Inji Jeong, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson and Yu-na Jeon.

Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot. Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Media Res’ Dani Gorin co-executive produces, along with Richard Middleton, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.