Pacers rally to beat Blazers 108-99 behind Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers rallied in the final minutes to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-99 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night.

The Pacers improved to 22-18. The Blazers fell to 19-20.

Here are four observations:

Aaron Nesmith had been relatively quiet, at least offensively, until the fourth quarter, but he made key plays on both ends that helped the Pacers to a 9-0 run and put the game away.

Nesmith stole a pass from Jusuf Nurkic to Damian Lillard, stopping Lillard from what could have been a backdoor layup. Then later he got the crowd into it by forcing a jump ball with Nurkic, doubling down on him when the 6-11, 290-pounder caught a pass on to the basket and refusing to let the ball go until he ripped it away. With the ball in his hand he motioned the crowd to roar and it did, and that seemed to carry the Pacers the rest of the way.

“The Aaron Nesmith jumpball where he tore the ball out of Nurkic’s hands changed everything in the last three minutes,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “His energy in the fourth was crazy. He got our team into it. He put the ball in the basket, he got steals, made a lot of great things happen. … Regardless of what happened with the jump ball, what happened in the ensuing play was in large part due to that effort play.”

The Pacers lost that jump ball and Nesmith eventually fouled Lillard and put him on the line for two game-tying free throws. However, Nesmith took the lead back by slashing for a layup that put the Pacers up 101-99 with 2:06 to go and the Pacers grabbed the momentum for all the time they needed to.

“He was big for us down the stretch,” point guard Tyrese Haliburton said. “We really needed that layup from him because I was throwing up bricks. We needed him to score and see the ball go in for us.

The next possession after that layup, veteran wing Buddy Hield stole a pass and took it the distance for fast-break layup. Then Haliburton hit a 3 after he’d airballed his previous attempt to make it 106-99 with 1:10 to go, effectively putting the game away. Nesmith was fouled and hit two free throws for the closing margin.

Jan 6, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) blocks the shot of Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The defense locked down in the fourth quarter

The Pacers became just the seventh team this season to hold the Trailblazers under 100 points, and did so by shutting them down almost completely in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Blazers never scored 30 points in a quarter and they scored just 17 in the fourth, making just six of 23 field goals in the quarter. They scored just two points in the game’s final 6:40 and didn’t have a field goal after a pull-up jumper by guard Damian Lillard with 7:32 to go in the game.

“We just understood how big a win it could be, the timing of the game, and how we just needed to lock in together as a group to get it done,” rookie guard Andrew Nembhard said. “That’s what we did down the stretch and that’s big for a young group to do that.”

Carlisle said he was impressed with the whole of his defense and the design of defensive coordinator Ronald Nored, and was particularly impressed by the way center Myles Turner anchored the group. Turner didn’t score in the fourth quarter and he had just two rebounds in the period, but he seemed to be there on every shot.

“To hold them under 30 for four quarters is a real feat,” Carlisle said. “It’s very difficult to do. The 17-point fourth quarter was all about the grit and the energy in the building and our guys finding a way. … The one constant was Myles Turner around the basket. If you watch the Philly game (Wednesday) and if you watch tonight what he did down the stretch, there are very few guys that have that kind of presence around the rim that can change the game defensively and allow you to play a smaller lineup.”

Isaiah Jackson was productive in his return

The Pacers brought back Isaiah Jackson after two games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and had to play him about six minutes into the game thanks to the absence of the injured Jalen Smith and two fouls on Myles Turner. The Pacers’ point guards appeared devoted to making sure Jackson got involved early and that he was reminded he was appreciated. Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell each found Jackson running to the rim and set him up for opportunities for dunks or layups. In less than 7 minutes on the floor in the first half, he went 4 of 4 from the field for nine points, matching his combined total in the last nine games.

Jackson was playing on his third straight night after back-to-back games with the Mad Ants, so the Pacers tried not to overwhelm him and gave Goga Bitadze some minutes in relief as well. But Jackson came back in the second half and added another bucket and finished with 12 points. That’s the most he’s scored in a game since he had 13 on Dec. 5.

“It felt good,” Jackson said of his early buckets. “It’s like a big confidence booster going into the rest of the game. You get a few dunks and for me it just turns me up, it just makes me want to play harder on defense, want to do the right thing so I can stay in.”

Carlisle said the Pacers original intention was to send Jackson back to the Mad Ants for their game Sunday instead of keeping him on the roster for the Pacers home game against the Hornets, but with Smith’s situation uncertain, the plan has absolutely changed.

“The most recent question was is he going to practice with the G-League team and play with them Sunday and the answer is, (expletive) no,” Carlisle said. “We need everybody.”

With Andrew Nembhard and double teams, Pacers guarded Damian Lillard tough

Andrew Nembhard continues to get the toughest assignments a rookie could possibly imagine and handling them better than most his age could imagine. Such was the case again Friday when he drew the assignment of covering Damian Lillard.

He didn’t silence Lillard, as no one does. But with Nembhard taking the initial hits and the Pacers switching length on to him and often double-teaming, Lillard was 7 of 23 from the field. He still finished with 19 points and eight assists, but was also 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

“I think we brought a lot of energy, tried to make it tough on him on the ball,” Nembhard said. “Our group concept and team defense was what led to that.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Blazers: Pacers finish game on 9-0 run to win