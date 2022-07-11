Pacers could make move on Suns RFA Deandre Ayton today

With James Harden returning to the 76ers, Deandre Ayton is the top free agent available.

But maybe not for long.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

We believe that the Indiana Pacers are very close to giving Deandre Ayton an offer sheet or executing a sign-and-trade.

We could see something with the Pacers and Ayton as early as today.

There was some thought Ayton would wait to get signed-and-traded in a deal sending Kevin Durant to the Suns. But nothing appears imminent on the Durant front. So, if Ayton can get his desired max contract from Indiana, he probably shouldn’t wait for a better destination.

Pacers owner Herb Simon has shown an aversion to signing restricted free agents to offer sheets. So, a sign-and-trade might be more likely.

Myles Turner wouldn’t fit as well in Indiana if Ayton is incoming at center. Turner could replace Ayton in Phoenix. In championship contention, the Suns can’t afford just to lose Ayton. Turner’s rim protection would be welcome, and Phoenix especially values outside shooting, which Turner would also provide.

Ayton, 23, would be a fun addition to an up-and-coming team featuring Tyrese Haliburton, Chis Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin. That’d be a nice, quickly assembled young core.

