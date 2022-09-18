Paccar, Philip Morris, Texas Instruments Lift Dividends

Text size
Paccar
,
Philip Morris and
Keurig Dr Pepper
were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.
Paccar (ticker: PCAR), which makes trucks, plans to boost its quarterly disbursement to 37 cents a share, up 9% from 34 cents.
The stock, which yields 1.6%, had returned minus 2% this year through Sept. 15, including dividends. The
S&P 500
has returned minus 17%.
Tobacco giant
Philip Morris International
(PM) plans to boost its quarterly dividend by 2 cents a share to $1.27. That’s an increase of 1.6% from $1.25 a share, an annualized rate of $5.08 a share.
The stock, which has returned about 2% this year, yields 5.3%.
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) has approved a 6.7% increase to its annualized dividend. It will go to 80 cents a share from 75 cents. The company produces a variety of specialty drinks. On a quarterly basis, the disbursement will to go 20 cents a share from 18.75 cents.
The stock yields 2.2%, and it has returned about 3% this year.
Texas Instruments
(TXN) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.24 a share, up from $1.15, for an increase of 8%. The chip maker’s stock, which yields 2.8%, has returned minus 12% this year.
U.S. Bancorp
(USB), a large regional bank based in Minneapolis, will raise its quarterly payout to 48 cents a share from 48 cents. That’s an increase of 4.3%.
The stock, which has returned minus 17% this year, yields 4.2%.
Another regional bank, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), plans to boost its quarterly dividend by 10% to 33 cents a share from 30 cents. The stock, which yields 3.7%, has returned minus 17% in 2022. The bank is based in Cincinnati.
Energy company
APA
(APA) declared an annualized dividend of $1 a share, double the previous level of 50 cents. The next quarterly dividend will be 25 cents a share.
The stock, which yields 2.5%, has returned about 56% this year.
