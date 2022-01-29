Oregon’s game against UCLA scheduled for Jan. 28 has been ruled a forfeit by UCLA due to injuries unrelated to COVID-19.

The game will be ruled a win for Oregon in the conference standings, the ac-12 announced Friday, in accordance with the conference handbook’s administrative policies due to the Bruins injuries and not related to COVID-19 cases.

According to the updated game cancellation policy as part of the Pac-12’s basketball administration adjustments for the 2021-22 season, a game can be rescheduled or declared a no-contest if a team has fewer than the minimum roster available for a scheduled contest (at least seven scholarship players and one countable coach). This policy is reserved for the unavailability of participants due to COVID-19.

There will be no adjustment to each team’s overall records per NCAA policy. The game will count in the Pac-12 standings, but will be considered a no contest by the NCAA in accordance with the following policy.

There is no forfeit of a contest until all participating teams are present and the referee or other appropriate contest official has assumed jurisdiction in accordance with the applicable playing rules. When a team doesn’t appear (e.g., due to weather conditions, accidents, breakdown of vehicles, illness or catastrophic circumstances, shortage of players), a forfeit is not recorded unless the rules of the sport provide that option.

In circumstances involving institutions from the same conference, the league office has the option to declare a forfeit win and loss for conference-standings purposes only but this does not change an institution’s overall won-lost record. The “no contest” declaration came into effect at the start of the 1977-78 season.

Oregon’s (12-5, 5-1 Pac-12) game against USC (9-8, 2-5) is still scheduled to be played at Matthew Knight Arena Sunday at Noon. The game will be shown on the Pac-12 Network.

The Ducks defeated Utah 70-66 on Wednesday afternoon. The Trojans lost to Oregon State 63-61 Friday night.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Pac-12 designates Oregon women’s game vs. UCLA a forfeit By Bruins