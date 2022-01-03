Pabst Blue Ribbon deletes bizarre tweet about Dry January

This beer is dirty!

Pabst Blue Ribbon took a bizarre stance Monday against those abstaining from drinking this month, tweeting — and then deleting — “Not drinking this January? Try eating ass.”

When someone on Twitter asked the company what the tweet against “Dry January” was about, it said “it’s about ass and eating it.”

The tweet went viral, as users expressed their shock the official brand would use such crass language to discuss those trying to cut back their alcohol intake in the New Year.

One user took the opportunity to make fun of the beer company, writing, “PBR or ass? Whats the difference?”

The brand replied: “Ask your mom.”

Twitter users quickly meme’d the tweet, making fun of the thought process behind the social media campaign gone wrong.

PBR did not respond to a request for comment.