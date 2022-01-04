Pabst Blue Ribbon apologizes for vulgar Twitter post about ‘Dry January’

Pabst Blue Ribbon has apologized for a series of Twitter posts mocking the social media “Dry January” phenomenon, including a vulgar post advising followers to “eat a–.”

“We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets,” Nick Reely, vice president of marketing for the beer brand, said in a statement to Adweek. The posts have been removed.

“The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates,” Reely said. “In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our associates. We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms.”

The now-deleted posts, part of a “Wet January” counter-offensive against the online sobriety drive to open the new year, included one that read, “Not drinking this January? Try eating a–,” according to screengrabs posted by multiple people on Twitter.

The posts were made Monday, Jan. 3.

“Pabst Blue Ribbon has an aggressive, new social media campaign for the new year. Or a disgruntled employee who still has their password,” read one Twitter reaction.

“Pabst Blue Ribbon is wild,” read another post.

Dry January began in 2012 when the British charity Alcohol Change UK challenged people to avoid alcohol for the month after New Year’s Eve, Forbes reported.

Pabst Blue Ribbon has its headquarters in San Antonio, Texas.

